Local financial advisor, realtor offer home-buying tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Buying a home can be one of the most daunting tasks of your life, especially thinking of how to afford it.

That’s why we asked two locals, realtor Skip Adams and financial advisor David Hicks, to come by. They combined their knowledge and offered some tips, including from Hicks:

Remember the importance of a down payment

Think of an ideal down payment

Develop a savings plan

Make lifestyle adjustments, if need be

and from Adams:

Understand the costs, additional costs

Seek professional advice

Utilize tools and programs

Consult with professionals

See them break down those tips with Danielle Todesco in the video above.