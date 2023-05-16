Local financial advisor, realtor offer home-buying tips
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Buying a home can be one of the most daunting tasks of your life, especially thinking of how to afford it.
That’s why we asked two locals, realtor Skip Adams and financial advisor David Hicks, to come by. They combined their knowledge and offered some tips, including from Hicks:
- Remember the importance of a down payment
- Think of an ideal down payment
- Develop a savings plan
- Make lifestyle adjustments, if need be
and from Adams:
- Understand the costs, additional costs
- Seek professional advice
- Utilize tools and programs
- Consult with professionals
See them break down those tips with Danielle Todesco in the video above.