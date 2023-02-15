Local HR expert weighs in on office romances
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — February 14 has just passed and you may be feeling the love, but should you take that up in an office setting?
Heather Talamante, our local HR expert, says it’s perfectly normal to consensually date a coworker. She also says it’s best to keep things out in the open but heed some suggestions to keep things professional and avoid conflicts.
Heather recommends the following:
- Avoid harassment
- Check your workplace’s nepotism policy
- Understand the policy on supervisors dating subordinates
- Disclose the relationship
- Outline various rules and boundaries
She explains those five points in the video above.