Local HR expert weighs in on office romances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — February 14 has just passed and you may be feeling the love, but should you take that up in an office setting?

Heather Talamante, our local HR expert, says it’s perfectly normal to consensually date a coworker. She also says it’s best to keep things out in the open but heed some suggestions to keep things professional and avoid conflicts.

Heather recommends the following:

Avoid harassment

Check your workplace’s nepotism policy

Understand the policy on supervisors dating subordinates

Disclose the relationship

Outline various rules and boundaries

She explains those five points in the video above.