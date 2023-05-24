Local icon Don Schrader recovering after hit-and-run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque icon Don Schrader is in the hospital after getting hit by a car.

Schrader is known for walking all around the city in his signature jean shorts, speaking out at city council meetings, and practicing what he preaches. He’s been at UNM Hospital for a week now.

According to a friend, Schrader said it’s unclear who hit him, but said the car deliberately sped up to do it.

Schrader has undergone surgery on his elbow and knee. He is scheduled to go to rehab soon.

Schrader also said he has not authorized any GoFundMe pages. He does not want any flowers, cards or gifts, due to his environmental stance. He would prefer calls or visits instead.