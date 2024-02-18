Local man left stranded after scooter theft

For most people, walking to grab a bite to eat doesn't sound like a big deal. But, for one local man, it's not as easy as it sounds.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For most people, walking to grab a bite to eat doesn’t sound like a big deal. But, for one local man, it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“I’m getting to where I can hardly walk anymore,” said Tommy Jack Cutshall.

Cutshall is 84 years old and says spinal issues make it hard for him to walk around these days.

Earlier this week, when he got ready to take his scooter to breakfast at his senior living apartment complex near Montgomery and Juan Tabo, he was surprised to find his only mode of transportation gone.

“I parked it just outside my door. And I got up Thursday morning and went out, and there’s no scooter. Which was a shock, to say the least,” Cutshall said.

Cutshall says he keeps the scooter on his front porch because it doesn’t fit easily inside his apartment. He says he has lived there for three years and never felt the need to lock up such a big piece of equipment.

Cutshall says he’s filed a police report and insurance claim, but he’s still waiting to hear back about both.

“I have no transportation anymore. Well, I’ve done some checking, but I’m looking at anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 to replace it with. And that’s, that’s a lot of bucks,” Cutshall said.

He says he’ll have no choice but to replace the scooter. Cutshall says he can make it around on a walker, but not very far and not for very long. If insurance doesn’t cover the cost:

“I’ll take off my hat. Start passing it around, I guess,” said Cutshall.

Through the jokes, Cutshall says he’s upset.

“It seems to me like somebody just stole it for a lark,” Cutshall said. “It also has great sentimental value to me, because my wife got quite a bit of use out of it. And I lost her six years ago through cancer, and we were married for well over 65 years, and you can’t replace that. You just cannot replace it.”

He says he just wants his scooter back, no questions asked.

“Also, the meals here I have a little shaker jar that I put sugar and cinnamon in to add some seasoning that’s in the end of the basket. So if you want to keep that as a memento, please be my guest,” said Cutshall.

Cutshall says the scooter only has a top speed of about 5 mph and has rechargeable batteries. Without the charger, the scooter will be useless when it dies.