Local man’s recovery from fentanyl addiction sparks message of hope

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Far too often, we often hear from families who are left devastated by addiction, but a local man is sharing a message of hope.

Dave Martin says he tried fentanyl for the first time while he was drinking. Not long after that, he became hooked.

“What it was, was just boredom. I was sitting there drinking, yeah, people were doing it. They pulled out the tinfoil and started smoking it,” Martin said.

Eventually, Martin wanted to kick his addiction, so he turned to the Turquoise Lodge for help. He was approved to enter rehab there after about a month of waiting.

Now, Martin is using his experience to help other people who are just starting out in their recovery journey.

“You have to have hope, every day,” he said. “You can go so many days without food, so many days without water, but you can’t go one day without hope.”

With the help of Suboxone, Martin says he’s nearly 60 days sober.

