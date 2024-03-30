Local mom wants answers after son was rescued on Embudo Canyon hike

A day of hiking quickly turned into a nightmare for a local group earlier this week. Several first responders rushed to the scene after a boulder injured three hikers.

The mother of one of the hikers talked with KOB 4 about her son’s experience during that hourslong rescue.

“As a mom, I guess I did have a bad feeling about it because I was worried about him,” said Kishada Burdex.



She said when her son didn’t come home at his usual time, she got worried – and when he told her where he was, she was even more concerned.



“He just kept saying, oh, mama, like, this was a terrible day. You know, this was just a bad day,” Burdex said. “And then he said, like, when he seen the boulder coming down off the mountains, and he seen the way it smashed the life coach, like, you know what I’m saying he was like, it was some stuff out the movies, like it was just like, so unreal.”



She said her son was part of the hiking group that was rescued Wednesday evening from Embudo Canyon.



Three hikers were injured after there were reports of a boulder rolling down a hill, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.



Burdex said the group was part of the Albuquerque EMS Corps, a program that partners with the state to give life coaching and career training.



She said even though her son is training to be an EMT, he never should have been in this type of situation.



“He could have died, he might have not made it back down that hill,” she said.



Two of the hikers were picked up by a helicopter before an ambulance took them to the hospital, and a third hiker chose to get medical care on her own, according to AFR.

Our Chopper 4 caught those moments in the canyon.

Right now, there’s no update on their condition.



Burdex said even though her son is OK physically, the incident has been hard for him to deal with.



“My son is going through a lot hadn’t been able to sleep in the last two days. You know, all he kept doing is replaying this incident that happened up here, him seeing his classmate lying on the floor,” she said.

Burdex said she’s angry no counseling services have been offered to her son or anyone else who was on the hike, but for now, she’s just glad he’s safe.



“Once he did get home, you know, he gave me the biggest hug, like he helped me for so long,” she said.