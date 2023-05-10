Local mother accused of setting up murder of daughter’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a local mother set up a deadly fight between her son, and her daughter’s boyfriend.

At first, police arrested Elizabeth Ortiz Chavez’s teen son, believing he killed his sister’s boyfriend.

However, they now claim it was actually Chavez who killed him, and let her son take the fall.

Now, prosecutors want to keep her in jail until trial.

A judge will make that decision in two days.

Police say they also found child porn on Chavez’s phone.