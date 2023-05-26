Local mother to remain in jail after toddler dies from ingesting cocaine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local mother is in jail after her two-year-old daughter died after allegedly ingesting cocaine. Kreshann Delaney attended a hearing Friday.

Delaney’s defense argued she should be let out of jail, and that the Children Youth & Families Department should be making the call on how to protect her other children. But that’s now how a judge saw it.

Kreshann Delaney has a long history of drugs use, multiple felony convictions, including trafficking drugs. All of that was taken into consideration 10 days after her two-year-old daughter was, as prosecutors described, casually taken to the hospital unconscious.

Investigators say last week, Delaney woke up to get the children ready for school while she was at a known drug house where she would “get more business.” Her sister alerted Delaney that her two-year-old daughter had “passed out.” Delaney took her to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows Delaney skipped the emergency entrance, took her time parking, and according to police, had “no sense of urgency” as she took her lifeless daughter inside.

“What is more dangerous than placing the most vulnerable of people in these dangerous situations? What is more dangerous than that?” asked Prosecutor Lisa Roybal.

The defense argued Delaney is not a danger to the community, and the decision about her going home to be with her remaining children should be handled by CYFD.

The defense noted that drug use is harmful and the judge agreed.

“Drug use does not lead to good things, and obviously, the facts that unfolded here are the result of drug use by many parties in that home,” said Second Judicial District Court Judge Joseph Montano.

Delaney tested positive for cocaine. She will stay in jail until her trial, and gave two thumbs up when the judge ordered her to go into drug treatment.

The judge cited two recent state Supreme Court rulings in his decision to keep Delaney locked up.

Police say CYFD has been alerted about her other two children.

