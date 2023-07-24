Local motorcycle ministry sets third annual school supply drive event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Los Capellanes – The Chaplains – is a motorcycle ministry that, for the past two years, has collected and donated school supplies for local students.

In its third year, Matheson Park Elementary will host the drive. To people there, dozens of men and women riding there in motorcycles has become a tradition.

“The kids just love that. They love seeing all the motorcycles coming through,” said Doug Anaya, the president of the Los Capellanes Motorcycle Ministry.

Los Capellanes collect backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and even playground equipment, like balls and jump ropes. All of that goes to the students at Matheson Park Elementary.

“Matheson Park Elementary School is a Title I school. It’s right in the middle of all these other schools, so it’s kind of like a forgotten school,” Anaya explained. “Obviously, Title I means they are under the poverty level but they have a group of amazing teachers and educators that are helping. The problem is also parents that are struggling.”

The school serves around 200 students so Los Capellanes are already collecting donations.

On July 30, you can also drop them off at Craft Republic in Albuquerque.

“We’re trying to really set up the school and the kids for a great year of going back to school and just being able to focus on what they need to focus on,” Anaya stated.

On August 12, Los Capellanes will roll in and give away all of the collected supplies.

‘We’re going to be doing free kids’ haircuts as well, so we’re asking for barbers and hair stylists who would like to volunteer if they can get a hold of us,” Anaya said.

This is the third year Los Capellanes does something like this. As the need continues to grow, they also don’t plan on stopping either.

“Unfortunately, the community sees bikers as the way that the shows portray it, and it’s not that way. You know? We are part of our community. We also like to help our community and be invested in our community,” Anaya said.

The event isn’t just for Matheson Park Elementary families. Anyone is welcome to attend.

If you’re unable to attend the event this weekend, you can still donate. Here is the ministry’s contact information: