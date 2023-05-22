Local musician moves to Denver for daughter’s cancer treatment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One Albuquerque musician is unplugging his amps, and packing up his instruments. Not because he wants to leave town, but because someone he loves is battling something unimaginable.

“Guys with battle vests filled with band patches like my music,” Daniel Larson said. “What I wanted to do was help build a community out here, help elevate Albuquerque, and just the circumstance of my life is just not feasible.”

Larson has been splitting his time between New Mexico and Colorado. He started the moving process in early Spring.

Watch the video above for more.