Local Native American wins Saturday Night Live scholarship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Native American transgender woman from Albuquerque won a scholarship from Saturday Night Live.

KOB 4 spoke with her about how she can make the most of her time in Los Angeles.

“The Groundlings actually have a long relationship with Saturday Night Live. In fact, a lot of cast members from Saturday Night Live have come out of groundlings like Kristen Wiig, Phil Hartman, Will Ferrell, Cheri Oteri. We also had people like Lisa Kudrow who auditioned for SNL,” said Alex Slim.

Slim always had a funny bone.

“We always did little sketches where I did a voice, and something weird with my face. The Groundling really focuses on that, and bringing that out,” Slim said.

Slim joined an improv group in Albuquerque, and started taking online comedy classes through The Groundlings.

But, earlier this year, she applied for the Saturday Night Live Award and won.

“When I sent it, I was like, ‘There is nothing else I can do now but wait for a response.’ And when I got the response, I cried I immediately, told my family, I was jumping up and down it was so wonderful,” said Slim.

The SNL award is only given out to three people a year. It covers three classes at The Groundlings in L.A., one-on-one coaching sessions with teachers, and the chance to audition to be on Saturday Night Live.

“As far as I know, I’m the only Saturday Night Live person from New Mexico. A lot of the people I have talked to at The Groundlings are like, ‘You got that? Oh my god. Wow,’” said Slim.

But classes are just the beginning for Slim.

“I really want to travel. I really want to perform all of the country, but I really do want to work in New York for Saturday Night Live, be the first transgender Native American from Albuquerque N.M., to be on that cast. They haven’t had any Native Americans besides someone like Fred Armisen, so I’d love to represent New Mexicans,” said Slim.

Until that happens, Slim will continue honing her skills on stage.

If you want to see Alex Slim perform, she says she will be back in Albuquerque this fall. She will perform at both “The Box” downtown and “Fusion Theatre.”