Local nonprofit asks for help after donations are stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local nonprofit is afraid more people will be left freezing this winter after thieves broke into their warehouse this week.

Thousands of dollars worth of winter coats and other supplies that were going to be donated to refugee families are now gone.

Lutheran Family Services is using any emergency funds they have to try to replace what was stolen, but they know that won’t be enough. They are asking the community to come together and donate winter supplies.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, thieves broke into an LFS box truck and emptied it out.

“Several thousand dollars in just winter jackets, coats, hats and gloves,” said Farid Sharisi, the Lutheran Family Services program director.

Thieves then turned their attention to the warehouse next door and carried off anything they could.

“It’s really devastating, especially at this time when the weather is coming in,” Sharisi said.

Lutheran Family Services is the only organization in New Mexico licensed to resettle refugees by the U.S. State Department. Sharisi says they are getting more requests to help these families every day.

“Every year around this time we distribute these much-needed items to stay warm to families that have recently arrived to Albuquerque,” Sharisi said. “We would welcome the community support to make the donations for those items coats and jackets hats and gloves primarily.”

Sharisi says all donations of winter supplies must be new, they cannot accept used items. They also accept gift cards to Walmart, Target, and Smiths. Donations can be dropped off at their offices at 230 Truman Street NE in Albuquerque.

“I know these things happen and it’s really unfortunate and it couldn’t happen at a worse time, but the community always comes together time and time again,” Sharisi said.

If you want more information about what donations are needed or how to lend a helping hand send an email to info@lfsrm.org