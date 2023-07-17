Local nonprofit fundraises for fallen officer’s family

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – The entire New Mexico community is coming together to help fallen officer Anthony Ferguson’s loved ones through the unimaginable loss.

An organization in Albuquerque has already raised thousands of dollars for them, and is calling on you to help them raise even more.

“We’re in business to help the families when they need it the most, which is, of course, right now,” said Paul Broome, board president of New Mexico Law Enforcement Fund.

On the same night the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association held its first annual fundraising gala for the loved ones of injured and fallen officers, they learned another local hero was fighting for his life.

“We made some money at the fundraiser, and then of course, as soon as we made the money, we got to– we received the word about officer Ferguson’s passing in Alamogordo,” said Broome.

Broome says he doesn’t yet know the exact amount they raised over the weekend, but he’s guessing it’s over $10,000.

Broome knows the money will eventually go to the family of fallen officer Anthony Ferguson.

“You can be sure most of that will be actually going to that family down there. For those kids. He’s got two children, he had two children,” Broome said. “The whole purpose of our fund is to provide emotional and financial triage to the families immediately.”

He says the association has raised around $80,000 for families across the state since they established the New Mexico Law Enforcement Fund in 2016.

If you would like to help the Ferguson family or others struggling with the loss or injury of a loved one in the line of duty, check out the New Mexico Law Enforcement Officers Fund’s website.

“Every dollar that is contributed to this foundation goes directly out to the families and to the officers,” said Broome.