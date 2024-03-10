Local nonprofit helps equip first responders with sensory ‘hero bags’

From the Roundhouse to the classroom, the nonprofit Elevate the Spectrum advocates for autism awareness.

“I have two children on the spectrum so it was important for me to just give where I can and spend my time helping improve in any way I can, to help out the community,” said Tarra Main, treasurer for Elevate the Spectrum.

Their recent project is a collaboration with high schoolers across the state, handing out “hero bags” to law enforcement officers.

“We wanted to give them to first responders because you hear a lot of situations that don’t have a positive outcome,” Main said. “So we wanted to try and support not only that individual but also the first responders with that gap in communication.”

A recent incident at Rio Grande High School is putting a spotlight on the importance of their mission, after a student with special needs was maced by a school resource officer.

” What would be a good solution in the bag? Something for communication, something to de-escalate, if they become nonverbal or they are nonverbal, a way to write down a phone number or a name or point to different things,” Main said.

According to Main, they have already given out almost 2,000 sensory bags. Partnerships are helping them get more bags to school resource officers.

That’s where Rio Rancho High School’s DECA club comes in.

“It started in March of last year we got into contact with the people at Elevate the Spectrum, and then we kinds decided that is what we wanted, every year the state officers chose a community service project, to kind of represent all of NM DECA,” said Jacey Purpura, with Rio Rancho’s DECA chapter. “We decided this year to do Elevate the Spectrum because it was a good cause and it was local.”

Through their school project, they help Elevate the Spectrum get in contact with different high schools, spreading awareness about the importance of de-escalation using sensory tools.

“I think it is really great that we get high school students involved in going out there and making an impact on the community and thinking about other people,” said Emma Garduno, who is also with Rio Rancho’s DECA chapter.

Elevate the Spectrum is completely funded through grants and donations. Their goal is to get a bag in the hands of every first responder in New Mexico.