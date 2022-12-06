Local nonprofit teams up with CVS for winter coat drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Now through December 31, all CVS locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Española will be accepting gently-used coat donations for a local nonprofit.

Humanity33 is organizing this drive in partnership with CVS. Each participating store will have a donation bin at the front of the store marked for coats. Each gently-used coat will get customers a $5 “extrabuck” reward.

A contact submission must be completed beforehand on the Humanity33 website or you must speak with a store associate for further details.

Organizers joined Danielle Todesco to discuss this coat drive more, in the video above.