Local nonprofit to shut down youth program this Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local nonprofit that helps children stay out of trouble will have to leave their location. They say that will effectively end their decades-long program.

The City of Albuquerque says there’s no other place they can put them.

The Police Athletic League has had a positive impact on thousands of young people in Albuquerque in the 50 years it’s been around.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of help it’s given me,” said Andre Perez. “I was very down and depressed, and I didn’t really have much. This is all I had.”

He says through boxing he’s gained a lot, and lost weight – more than 100 pounds.

“It means the world to me. I can’t thank the coaches, coach Florencio, everybody enough. They saved my life. They really did,” said Perez.

He says before the program he was 330 pounds, but now he’s down to 224.

“I don’t know why they’d want to take it away from us. It’s good for the youth. It taught me discipline,” Perez said.

Some much younger participants say it’s given them a lot, too. They say it’s a good community.

“You can focus on just boxing. You don’t have any other worries,” said Adisyn Lopez.

People who’ve been a part of the PAL program, present and past, agree on that.

“It means a lot to me, seeing all these kids coming in and staying out of trouble,” said Eric Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says it was time well spent. He went on to fight professionally.

“I met so many great friends here, and they were staying out of trouble,” said Gonzales. “Taking up our time instead of being in the streets, doing all the stuff we shouldn’t be doing.”

PAL Athletic Director Florencio Olguin has been involved since he was a kid.

“I started at 8 years of age at the old Albuquerque High. It was in the basement,” said Olguin.

He describes this community as one big family. He says these are children who need a place to go.

“A lot of them come with one parent, some with no parents. They come from having some issues. They can’t afford to play Little League baseball, YAFL football. They can’t pay the expense,” said Olguin.

In the past, they’ve had hundreds of kids involved – more than 100 every night. They’ve had other programs like wrestling, karate, other sports, and mentoring.

Olguin says he was working to get back to that.

A City Municipal Development Department spokesperson confirms they gave the program a notice to vacate, saying:

“The group has not provided proof of programming required by their agreement, and the building is in disrepair.”

They say it’s unsafe and that they tried to work with the group to get them in a new building, adding:

“The City values these programs and knows the positive impact that boxing and athletics can have on people’s lives.”

Olguin says the city hasn’t been acting in good faith. He believes the expectation has been that the city would always have a place for them to be.

“If they want to sit down – I offered to the mayor, ‘Hey, mayor, let’s sit down and discuss this. Let’s work for these kids.’ We shouldn’t be fighting over the kids. We should be working toward helping these kids,” said Olguin.

The PAL program will have to pack up and leave their building by Feb. 20.