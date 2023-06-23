Local organization helps homeless families get back on their feet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homelessness is increasing in New Mexico in New Mexico and an organization is taking a different approach to help affected families.

Saranam works with families to not only get them out of homelessness and poverty but to create stability for generations to come.

Since 2004, the organization has helped nearly 200 families experiencing homelessness.

“We provide a fully furnished apartment for free for them to live while the adults go back to school,” said Tracy Weaver, the executive director of Saranam.

The two-year program not only provides housing but also makes it easier and cheaper for them to get an education.

“Our adults are getting GED or college education. We really work hard to send people to school full-time,” Weaver said.

The two-generational program, as they call it, also works with children to prevent repeating homelessness and poverty. They help kids with their education and help teach them life skills.

“If you really want to effect poverty, you really have to work with the adults and the kids,” Weaver noted.

Applications for the program opened early this month, extending the opportunity to more families.

It does come with requirements, though.

“The application process does require a referral. In order for families to qualify, they must be a family, at least an adult with a child. We ask that people are sober for at least 90 days because we are not a treatment program,” Weaver explained.

Each applicant will also go through a background check and screening for any offenses.

“So that when they leave they’re more stable, they’re longitudinal stable. They’re stable for a long time,” Weaver said.

Weaver says there are only 10 spots available but encourages everyone in need to apply. Applications are open until July 21. If you want to learn more about Saranam, click here.