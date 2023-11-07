Local radio DJ brothers host Thanksgiving turkey drive

A local radio host is giving back to the community with a turkey drive and he is asking for donations to help make families' holidays whole.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanksgiving is a great time to feast with loved ones and give thanks but that can also mean pressure for families who can’t afford that.

LB Johnson, a local radio DJ, has been in that spot before.

“As kids, we were homeless. We struggled. There were times where we didn’t know we were going to get Thanksgiving dinner and someone came through with a box of food and a turkey and it made our day,” LB Johnson said.

LB and his brother, Doug Johnson, are DJs at 101.3 FM The Hustle in Albuquerque. Now, together, they’re collecting and donating turkeys for families in need.

“November 30, 2007, we lost our mom. That was our heartbeat. She raised us a single mom, five kids plus a gang of stepkids and our friends from the neighborhood. She instilled in us to give back, to help others,” LB Johnson said.

This is the seventh year of this drive. Last year, they donated 100 turkeys and hope to surpass that this year.

You can drop off turkey donations at Living Water Miracle Center and New Heights Dispensary. Those locations will also serve as pick-up locations if you need a turkey.

“If you need it, we’re not judging, we’re not here to say ‘if you have some type of qualifications.’ You show up on the day of, we’ll hook you up. We’re going to get you blessed,” LB Johnson stressed.

Here’s how you can get a turkey. At the pick-up locations the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving, they’ll be handing out the turkeys. The brothers hope to add more locations too.

If you’d like to donate a turkey, email LB@mymediapartners.com.