Local restaurant owner to expand business next year

The power of promotions and social media has this restaurant business expanding.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The power of promotions and social media has this restaurant business expanding.

“Seeing how much they’ve grown is awesome,” said Mikayla.

Miayla highlights local eateries in Albuquerque, and she remembers when this place was just a single food truck.

“I definitely love that food trucks can allow entrepreneurs to be their own boss, make the food that they love, and earn a living,” Mikayla said.

Tikka Spice was the food truck started by Basit Gauba in 2019. Now, the first generation Pakistani immigrant has an award-winning burger joint called Stackers and plans to expand.

“Right now we have four locations. Next year we’re looking at maybe eight to 10,” said Hanna McFarling, a store manager at Kukri In the 505 Food Hall.

McFarling is one of 40 employees working for Gauba, she says there is demand in a particular part of town.

“It’s possible one on the Westside, and in Rio Rancho,” said McFarling.

An American dream in action.

“It’s a pretty exciting company doing pretty good things,” said McFarling.

On Jan. 9, they’ll be celebrating two years at the 505 Food Hall. Kukri will be giving out free chicken sandwiches to anyone that comes by.