Local restaurants to raise funds for family of fallen Las Cruces police officer

NEW MEXICO — Some New Mexico restaurants are pledging to donate all of their profits Thursday to the family of fallen Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez.

Hernandez was killed while responding to a call earlier this month in Las Cruces. He was laid to rest Wednesday in his hometown of El Paso.

All 13 Pizza 9 locations across the state and the Dairy Queen in Grants will participate in the fundraiser Thursday, as well as these other restaurants in Albuquerque:

Revel Burger – Both locations

ABQ Sweet Spot

Chello Grill

Pasendo Tiempo Winery

Saggio’s Uptown

Tomato Cafe

You’re encouraged to make a dine-in or carry-out order to support the family. Third-party delivery orders, however, may not be included (Click here for more info).