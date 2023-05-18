Local singer-songwriter Sarah Rowe talks music, performs live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may have seen Sarah Rowe on social media or at a local country bar but we brought her in to talk music and life and to perform for us.

Rowe was born in Albuquerque and grew up in a small home just west of the Manzano Mountains. She is the youngest of four siblings and passed the time singing and writing lyrics.

Rowe and her father bonded over music. Her influences come from artists like Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lynyrd Skynyrd and other similar artists.

Rowe also travels to different states and around New Mexico as a professional photographer. However, she put down the camera and picked up the guitar when she stopped by our studio.

Check out Gabe Salazar’s interview with Sarah Rowe and see her perform in the video above.