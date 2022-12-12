Local sisters place first at USATF National Junior Cross Country championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two Albuquerque girls are getting national attention for their accomplishments at the National Junior Olympic Cross Country meet.

KOB 4 explains why they have more in common than when they crossed the finished line.

“We were very nervous beforehand,” said Gianna Rahmer.

“This was nationals, yup, this was the biggest deal!” said Isla Rahmer.

On Saturday, Isla ran first with the nine and ten year olds.

“We were coming on the straight away and I was like dropping into sixth, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this,’” said Isla.

It came down to the final stretch.

“She was fifth when she started on the straightaway, and I’m like, there’s no way she wins this. And then she just came out of nowhere with that extra little bit left in her, and then just blew them away,” said Gianna.

“And I’m like, wait, did I just seriously win this race?!” said Isla.

Then it was Gianna’s turn with the 11 and 12 year olds.

“It was the best feeling in the whole entire world,” Gianna said.

But these two share more than just a couple of first place finishes.

“I’m so excited, I’ve tried not to cry multiple times. Just super proud of them,” said Nicole Rushton.

Their mom loves seeing their success.

“They’ve worked hard to get where they’re at, but they’ve also have had a lot of fun,” said Rushton.

Two sisters who are now the fastest in the nation.

“And she just screamed and said ‘your sister got first place’ and everyone in the tent just started screaming and running around,” Rushton said.

Getting some well deserved recognition.

“A bunch of my friends have texted me, and they’re like, ‘oh my god!’ Like, friends that I didn’t even know watched the race or anything,” said Gianna.

Showing us it’s not just when you finish the race, it’s who you cross the finish line with.

“I was extremely proud of her,” Gianna said.

Isla was running against 283 girls. Gianna ran against 349 girls and both placed first. They say they want to keep running, making friends, and having fun.