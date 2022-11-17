Local, state leaders outline legislative priorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Local and state leaders joined forces at Albuquerque’s Metro Crime Initiative Wednesday. They introduced seven initiatives, ranging from gun crimes and gun violence prevention, to retail crime, to retention and recruitment within APD.

Leaders introduced a number of bills they’d like to see passed during January’s legislative session.

A local mother who lost her son to gun violence reacts to the plan, as well as a local business owner who endured multiple burglaries over the summer.

Watch the video above for more.