Local teenager finds success with shoe store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A small sneaker shop in Cottonwood Mall has a lofty goal of being the biggest shoe store in the world.

They’re already putting the 505 on the map, and got the attention of a number of popular rap artists.

“I am the owner and CEO of Duke City Heat,” said Sonny Roberts.

The 15-year-old’s passion for fashion, and sneakers began at an even younger age.

“I’ve been around sneakers my whole life, my dad’s been a lifelong collector,” said Sonny.

That hobby took him to various sneaker meetups where he would buy and trade kicks. Eventually, into a multi-million dollar business.

“Probably about $2.5 million,” said Sonny.

Duke City Heat represents a growing trend across the country that’s also gaining momentum in New Mexico called “Hypebeast.”

Sonny showed us some of his big ticket items.

