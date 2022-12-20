Local woman shares concerns about Operation Santa

For over 100 years, the U.S. Postal Service has organized Operation Santa. The Postal Service receives thousands of letters from children and their families asking for help with their Christmas wish lists.

USPS employees review the letters for potential “adoption” by anonymous gift-givers. The letters that are chosen are published on the USPS website.

One local family “adopted” a family of four young children from Ohio. They went shopping, bought everything on the list, but when they went to ship those toys – they discovered shipping would cost hundreds of dollars.

