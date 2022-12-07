Locker 505 clothing bank broken into at new location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local clothing bank supporting area students in need reported being broken into Tuesday night.

Locker #505 Student’s Clothing Bank posted pictures on social media showing a broken storefront window and decorative display items knocked over behind it, with shattered glass all over.

The nonprofit clothing bank expressed disappointment but said security assistance and an alarm helped prevent more items from being stolen.

This is the first time Locker #505 has reported being broken into at its current location near Menaul and San Pedro, which opened in July. Their old location was broken into at least twice – in June 2020 and September 2020.