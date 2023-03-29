Locker #505 Fashion Show fundraising event this Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Sunday, Locker #505 is hosting a fashion show fundraising event to support their efforts to ensure local students have good clothing.

The fashion show is from 3-5 p.m. this Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. at the Sheraton in Uptown Albuquerque. There will also be a silent auction, appetizers, a dessert bar and more.

Executive director Kim Kerschen stopped by Wednesday morning to talk with Gabe Salazar about what’s happening this weekend.

Learn more in the video above or by clicking this link.