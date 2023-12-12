Locker 505 partners with BCSO for holiday donation drive

For a decade now, Locker 505 has provided clothes for over 20,000 kids in the Albuquerque metro to feel confident in.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For a decade now, Locker 505 has provided clothes for over 20,000 kids in the Albuquerque metro to feel confident in.

Thanks to the spirit of giving.

Now, in the season of giving, Locker 505 is hosting its holiday donation drive. As it kicked off Monday, officials said the need has never been greater at this time.

“We have seen over 2,600 kids since July. And we still have a week and a half to go,” said Kim Kerschen, the executive director of Locker 505.

Referrals stack up, just like the clothes people donate to them. That’s why, in addition to donations, Locker 505 also needs volunteers to sort out all of the clothes.

This year, they’re partnering with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for the donation drive. Now through January 12, you can swing by one of the BCSO substations to drop off any new or gently-used clothing and hygienic items.

You can also make a monetary donation online.

A clothing donation, like a shirt or jacket lying around your home, Kerschen says, can make a child’s holiday wish come true.

“The one thing we hear a lot is, ‘This is the best shopping day ever’ or ‘This is just like Christmas,’ and that’s our goal: that they feel like this is the best day,” Kerschen said.

Here is a list of items Locker 505 is in urgent need of:

Boys and girls underwear (new only)

Boys and girls socks (new only)

Girls leggings: sizes 5T-18

Boys jeans: 5T-18

Men’s underwear: Small-2X/Boxer briefs (new only)

Men’s sweatpants: Small-3X

Boys and girls coats: 5T-18

Toiletries (full size and individual size)

Boys shoes (new): 2, 3, 4, 5

Girls shoes (new): 1, 2, 3, 13

Men’s shoes (new): 7-9.5