Locker 505 set for annual ‘Recyclothes’ clothing drive this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may be Spring cleaning this time of year and starting in your clothes closet may help a local clothing bank this Saturday.

Locker 505 is hosting their 11th annual “Recyclothes” clothing drive this Saturday. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hinkle Family Fun Center.

The organization is partnering with the City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department for the event.

“We take sizes 4t toddler to 5x. Everything from shorts to prom dresses. So we will take anything. If you’re going to bring socks, underwear or shoes we’d like those to be new, of course, but we will take those as well,” said Kim Kerschen, the executive director of Locker 505.

Last year, they collected 16,000 pounds of clothing. This year, they hope to collect 20,000 pounds.

It’s all to support the Albuquerque metro, including in Sandoval, Valencia and Torrance counties, so students get the clothes they need.

Learn more about the organization in the video above. Click this link to see a full list of items needed.