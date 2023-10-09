Locker 505 to host Scare-a-Ton at the Sheraton carnival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Locker 505 officials say all creatures are welcome to attend their Scare-a-Ton at the Sheraton charity carnival this Halloween.

The event is happening from 5-8 p.m. this Halloween with room-to-room trick or treating, a cake walk, games, a costume contest and more.

Businesses can sponsor a room or a carnival boot or donate a bag of candy. Locker 505 is also looking for volunteers and donations.

Executive Director Kim Kerschen stopped by to talk more about the Scare-a-Ton at the Sheraton (not Scare-a-Thon). See the interview with her in the video above.