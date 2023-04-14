Los Alamos police: 4 dead after possible fentanyl overdoses

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Four people are dead from what Los Alamos police believe are overdoses related to fentanyl.

In just one week, Los Alamos police say they responded to six different calls of people unresponsive from possible overdoses. Out of those six, authorities said four people died – men and women ranging from their late 20s to their mid-50s.

“We believe that the four are related, in part, to either pain medication or possibly fentanyl, which is something that we’re very concerned about for a community of 20,000 – four deaths in a week is very significant to us,” said Oliver Morris, deputy police chief for the department.

These deaths come after police investigate a spike in illicit drugs.

“We’ve seen more pills come into our community recently,” Morris said.

This year, there have been reportedly five felony arrests involving fentanyl in the area.

Morris said all of their officers carry Narcan – a life-saving drug for opioid overdoses – but said that being reactive to these situations is not enough.

“We don’t want people to rely on that from first responders or even their loved ones, because there’s no guarantee that someone is going to be there if you overdose,” he said.

Now, education remains at the forefront of tackling this epidemic.

On Saturday, April 22, LAPD will be conducting its biannual DEA Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the north parking lot (off Central Ave.) of the police department (2300 Trinity Drive, Los Alamos).

For more information on fentanyl, click here.