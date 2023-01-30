Los Alamos police warn of prescription drugs scam

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Police are warning of a scam preying on those affected by a contract rift between a prescription drug provider and Smith’s/Kroger.

The Los Alamos Police Department says a scam artist calls those affected and poses as an Express Scripts representative. They say Express can work best for the customer if you give them personal info, like a Social Security number.

Many Los Alamos County residents and LANL retirees are served by Express Scripts, who Smith’s/Kroger is feuding with.

Police say to reach out directly to Express Scripts for any questions and the areas they cover.

If you believe you’re a victim of this or any crime, call LAPD at 505-662-8222. You can also visit the department at 2500 Trinity Drive.