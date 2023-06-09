Los Lunas business searching for parking lot pooper

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A Los Lunas business off Main Street is looking for a man who left them much more than just a bad review.

Chelsea Roberts, who works in the office building between a middle school and the fire department, showed up to work Thursday morning like any other morning. But it took an unfortunate turn.

“When I walked out to check and see how the grounds looked, I noticed a shirt so I thought to myself, ‘Oh I’ll just pick that up,’ so I grabbed a stick to pick it up, and then as I got closer I noticed there was something next to the shirt,” explained Roberts.

It was something you don’t want to see in your parking lot.

“If you saw the size of it, you would know it was not an animal,” said Roberts.

She went to the security cameras. She watched a truck pull up right after business hours, a man get out of the truck, open his back door, look around, and squat between the doors.

“It was still broad daylight,” said Roberts. “I mean utter shock.”

Roberts says they’ve called the police several other times for other issues, but decided not to this time because they couldn’t see the truck’s license plate. They’re hoping social media proves its power – and someone recognizes him.

“Indecent exposure, it’s trespassing, so we just want to maybe find the individual and make an example,” said Roberts. “The vehicle in the video does have distinct markings so we are hoping someone might help us find who this is.”

If you recognize the truck or the man, contact us.