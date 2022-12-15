Los Lunas police seek suspect, off-road vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Police are looking to identify and find an off-road vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night.

Los Lunas police officers were dispatched around 8:35 p.m. Monday to the area of South Los Lentes Road near Lopez Road. On the west side of the ditch, they found a man who died of severe head trauma.

Police investigated and found the man was hit by an off-road vehicle, equipped with LED whip lights and an LED light bar. They say the vehicle fled the scene southbound on Los Lentes Road SE.

The man’s name hasn’t been released, pending family notification.

The suspect and the vehicle are being sought by police. If you have any information, contact the Los Lunas Police Department at 505-839-5646 – or submit an anonymous tip through their “STOP IT” app with the access code “loslunaspd”