Los Lunas schools upgrade classrooms with interactive displays

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Nearly 700 classrooms at Los Lunas schools will each be receiving interactive flat panel displays or IFPs – reshaping the way students learn in the classroom.

Chief Student Services Officer Susan Chavez said the hope is this new technology will help raise student test scores for math, reading, and science.

“This will be the ultimate goal,” Chavez said. “We’re always looking to improve our student proficiency rates.”

The 86-inch touchscreen monitors are essentially an interactive whiteboard. Teachers can write notes and bring their lesson plans to life. They’re replacing the old smartboards, which were essentially a computer projected onto a wall. It allows for students to be more hands-on with their learning.

“Multiple students can be involved in the lesson at the same time, which was not possible with our previous technology,” Chavez said.

The new tech came with a hefty price tag of more than $2 million paid for by pandemic-era federal emergency funds.