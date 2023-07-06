Lovelace doctor talks robotic surgery and upcoming event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Robotic surgeries are becoming more of a common thing in hospitals and some rate Albuquerque as one of the best places for these surgeries.

At Lovelace Women’s Hospital, an event is taking place Wednesday where you can see one of those robots work up close.

The surgery team will perform robotic surgery using a grape as a patient.

Dr. Mario Leyba stopped by to talk about what it’s like working with these robots and about the upcoming event.

See Gabe Salazar’s interview with Dr. Leyba in the video above and click here to learn more.