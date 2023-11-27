Lovelace Health System investigates potential cyberattack
Lovelace Health System is looking into a potential cyberattack they detected on Thanksgiving.
Officials told KOB 4 they are asking first responders to send patients to other emergency rooms while they investigate the cause of the attack.
They are also rescheduling some non-urgent elective surgeries.
KOB 4 reached out to Presbyterian Healthcare Services to see whether the outage at Lovelace is impact them.
A spokesperson confirmed that they have been experiencing an unusually high patient volume throughout the holiday, and have called in extra providers to help.