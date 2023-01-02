Lovington WWII vet receives outpouring of support for 100th birthday

LOVINGTON, N.M. — Late in December, people were asked to send in cards for a World War II veteran’s 100th birthday celebration in Lovington – and they came through.

On December 30, veteran John Stokes celebrated his 100th birthday at Lovington Healthcare with more than 100 cards, including one from President Joe Biden.

People also expressed their love and support online for the 100-year-old veteran, who told the Hobbs News-Sun that the secret to his longevity is “biscuits”.