Low-pressure system exits but chilly temps and winds don’t

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As a low-pressure system exits New Mexico, chilly temperatures and winds haven’t and don’t expect them to disappear for a little while.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 30s and 40s over the next week. It’ll also be windy in eastern New Mexico as alerts are posted there.

Treacherous road conditions are still hanging around Wednesday so be careful.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has more in her full forecast, in the video above.