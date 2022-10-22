Lucky Leaf Expo: Cannabis conference kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since recreational cannabis dispensaries opened in April, New Mexico has raked in more than $100 million in sales and created thousands of new jobs.

“Our unemployment dropped again today, people are now looking at – are engaged in making sure that they’re joining the labor force,” said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New Mexico has had overwhelming success in a short amount of time. That’s why companies from across the country are in Albuquerque this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo, showcasing everything from edible products and therapy services to surveillance systems.

The conference is not only focused on growing businesses and networking. In the governor’s opening remarks, she talked about the connection between cannabis and public safety.

“317 new officers, with more than 100 right here in Albuquerque,” Lujan Grisham said. “That’s the kind of ecosystem that creates good environments for burgeoning new businesses and industries.”

The Lucky Leaf Expo will continue through 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are still available for anyone who wants to check it out.