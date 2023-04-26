Luis Talamantes-Romero found guilty of Jacqueline Vigil’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury found Luis Talamantes-Romero guilty Wednesday of all charges he faced for Jacqueline Vigil’s November 2019 murder.

An officer placed Talamantes-Romero in handcuffs as Judge Britt Baca-Miller read the jury’s verdict. They found him guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

The jury also found him guilty of attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, larceny and conspiracy to tamper with evidence and commit aggravated burglary.

Talamantes-Romero faced these charges for killing Vigil in her own driveway in 2019. Vigil was the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers.

