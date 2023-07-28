Macaroni and Cheese Festival coming to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Elite macaroni and cheese chefs are coming to compete at Balloon Fiesta Park and you get to be the judge of it next weekend.

The Macaroni and Cheese Festival is happening August 5 at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion. The event will benefit Locker #505.

The event will feature beer and wine tasting, live music and, of course, macaroni and cheese.

One of the winners and an event organizer stopped by to give us a literal taste of what to expect next Saturday. See the video above or here for more info.