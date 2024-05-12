Mail carriers collect food donations for Stamp Out Hunger food drive

All across the country and in New Mexico, neighbors are gathering nonperishable food and dropping it off right outside their front door, in their mailboxes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – All across the country and in New Mexico, neighbors are gathering nonperishable food and dropping it off right outside their front door, in their mailboxes.

Stamp Out Hunger day is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. It has helped donate almost two billion pounds of food since starting in 1993.

In Albuquerque, the donations go to the Roadrunner Food Bank, where they spread the wealth out to their partners. Last year, they received about 123,000 pounds of food from donations in Albuquerque alone.

18 other communities in New Mexico are participating in the drive. For example, Santa Fe, Farmington, Gallup and more.

Sonya Warwick with Roadrunner Food Bank says the donations from Saturday prepare them for the busy summer months ahead.

“We do see hunger increase really during two key periods of the year: summer of course, and then the holiday months. And really, that’s due to families with little kids or kids at school. When school lets out those meals that they count on for breakfast and lunch, if they’re part of that program, they’re not able to get that meal when they’re at school. So this would help supplement our network of partners that we send through to across the state of New Mexico,” said Warwick.

People in the community have dropped off their nonperishable food either right at their mailbox or at a local USPS.

Once the mail carriers pick it up, all of that food has to be taken out of the bags or boxes and sorted. Warwick says getting through all of the donations wouldn’t be possible without all of their volunteers.

“We’re just so honored that the community continues to raise their hand and participate and do this event. We’re your community food bank, and these donations mean a tremendous amount of help to people who need that additional assistance right now,” said Warwick.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate Saturday, you can always drop off nonperishable items at the food bank. If you have a P.O. box, you can drop off donations until next week.