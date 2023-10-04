Make-A-Wish partners with local business to sell ‘Wish-Pies’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The impact Make-A-Wish has on children in the community is life changing.

“Make-A-Wish is an awesome thing, wanna know why? Because they make wishes happen that could. And, the wishes could be your wildest dreams, they make them come to life,” said Kaelynn, a Make-A-Wish recipient.

Now, the nonprofit is looking to raise money just in time for the holiday season.

On Tuesday, the group announced the return of “Wish-Pies.” For every pie sold, a dollar goes back to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes.

Several “Wish-Kids” were in attendance for Tuesday’s announcement, including Kaelynn.

Kaelynn had his wish granted earlier this year.

“CF is not, it’s not a disability, it’s a power,” said Kaelynn.

Make-A-Wish partnered with Albertson’s and Wise Pies to sell the popular frozen dessert pizza. They’ll be on the shelf until the end of next month.