Make-A-Wish recipient cuts ribbon to new ‘wish room’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It hasn’t always been a happy journey for Ty.

“I’m just so happy that God made me make it,” said Ty.

His great-grandma Montorsie Stallard remembers the struggle.

“Lots, and lots of blood tests. He ran out of veins!” said Stallard. “It was a hard process.”

A rare liver disease had Ty in and out of the hospital since birth. The taxing, years-long treatment eventually led to a liver transplant.

“It was like, painful. But now since I’m growing up, it’s not the painful,” said Ty.

“He kept asking me for years, ‘When do I get to make my wish?’ I said, ‘I want you to make your wish when you’re old enough to remember it,'” said Stallard.

Make-A-Wish New Mexico says he’s making history. Ty cut the ribbon on the new Parnall Law Wish Room. It’s a $30,000 sponsorship that will help make more wishes come true.

“Our mission is fighting for justice for the wrongfully hurt,” said Bert Parnall. “I’m honored. Our whole team is honored to be able to participate in lifting his spirits. I mean, he’s a very impressive kid.”

