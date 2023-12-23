Making a difference together: Celebrating $42K in donations to local organizations

December is the season of giving, and all of us at KOB 4 want to thank everyone who helped us give back to the community through our Pay it 4ward hotlines.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — December is the season of giving, and all of us at KOB 4 want to thank everyone who helped us give back to the community through our Pay it 4ward hotlines.

The organizations that team up with KOB are all very different, and fulfill unique needs in the community. Every dollar donated goes right back to those in need, whether it be needed for repairs, offering free classes, or just putting food on the table.

“With the community of KOB supporters, and everyone who called in, we raised over $12,000 in two hours,” said Iris Nolasco, director of development for Paws and Stripes.

The mission of Paws and Stripes it to provide animal-assisted therapy and other mental health services to veterans who have experienced trauma during their service.

“We were absolutely thrilled that the community was so responsive, and we raised over $20,000 with your help,” said Sonya Warwick, communications director for Roadrunner Food Bank.

Roadrunner Food Bank distributes nearly 60 million pounds of food every year from their warehouse to communities across the state.

“We pulled in close to $10,000, which is amazing,” said Margie Pintzow, Locker 505 board president.

Locker 505 is a clothing bank that provides school clothes and supplies to students in need.

But it’s not only about the donations – the phone banks help connect people to services they might not know about.

“There are so many people that called us that evening that had never heard of us,” Pintzow said. “And they called us to learn about us because you gave us that exposure.”

That exposure helps people to utilize resources within their community.

“We know there are people who have never had to rely on charitable hunger services before,” Warwick said. “And we feel like that partnership with you allows us to reach people who may never know how to reach us or where to start, you know, in terms of getting help with basic needs and basic access to things like food.”