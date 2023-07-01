Man accused of 4 murders ‘stands silent’ at plea hearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a shocking discovery on the fourth level of the Albuquerque International Sunport parking garage in 2021.

Four bodies were found inside a pickup truck, including three bodies that were dismembered.

Police eventually identified Sean Lannon as the man behind it – later accusing him of killing his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon in Cibola County, along with her acquaintances Jesten Mata and Matthew Miller.

Investigators also accused Lannon of killing Randal Apostolan, a man they said unknowingly helped him load the dismembered bodies into the pickup.

Apostolan’s murder is why Lannon was arraigned Thursday.

The proceeding was quick, and his attorney spoke on Lannon’s behalf.

“He will waive a formal reading of the charges,” said Chandler Blair, Lannon’s defense attorney. “He will stand silent as to a plea.”

Judge Cindy Leos entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Lannon.

The case is headed to trial, along with the three other murder cases from Cibola County.

Lannon has already been sentenced to 35 years in prison for another murder case in New Jersey. That’s where Lannon killed a man and stole his wallet and keys – after flying to New Jersey with his kids.