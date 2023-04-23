Man accused of deadly McDonald’s shooting to remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man accused of killing someone at a local McDonald’s faced a judge for the first time Friday.

Deandre Vigil is accused of shooting and killing Victor Torres at the McDonald’s on March 31. He’s also charged with a robbery from 2022.

Prosecutors say he’s a danger to the community.

“Mr. Vigil in both cases the state has filed motions for preventative detention.”

In documents filed Friday, prosecutors outlined their argument for why they believe Vigil should stay in jail until trial.

It starts with a robbery in September 2022. Crime Stoppers issued a bulletin about the robbery in October.

Prosecutors say Vigil attempted to rob a gas station at gunpoint. Employees were reportedly able to disarm him.

Then, in March, police say Vigil got into an argument with Torres in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s.

Torres’ passenger told police she feared Vigil had a gun and told Torres they should leave.

Police say video shows Torres instead got out of his car, and was shot almost immediately.

APD released lapel camera video of Vigil’s arrest Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators spent a couple of weeks going through surveillance video from multiple businesses, cell phone records, and receipts as they worked to identify and locate Vigil.

Now, a judge ordered Vigil to remain in jail until trial.