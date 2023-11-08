Man accused of deadly road rage shooting sentenced to 18 years in prison

More than three years after a deadly shooting that took the life of an Albuquerque teen, his family is getting justice.

Kevin Metzgar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, assault, and tampering with evidence as part of a plea deal.

Metzgar shot and killed 15-year-old Kyle Martinez in April 2020 in an apparent road rage incident.

“At that point, there was an exchange of words between the defendant and Mr. Martinez’s vehicle,” said Christine Jablonsky, prosecutor.

“Both of those young men had guns,” said Nicole Moss, defense attorney.

Martinez was shot three times. Metzgar wasn’t hurt.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Courtney Weaks heard from both Martinez’s family and Metzgar during Tuesday’s hearing.

Martinez’s family says he made some mistakes, but he had a good heart. They described their ongoing grief that he was killed so young.

“You not only robbed Kyle of his life, but me of my future,” said Josette Otero, Martinez’s mother.

Metzgar said he’s sorry.

“First and foremost your honor I want to apologize to the family, and to you as well,” said Metzgar.

But he maintained he acted in self-defense.

“I didn’t know what Mr. Martinez’s intentions were. I acted simply to protect myself your honor. But I do understand the mistakes I made in this situation. I should have waited for police instead of leaving. I was 18 years old and scared,” Metzgar said.

The judge said Metzgar could have done so many other things instead of shooting.

“I want you to know that out of the two of you, only one was riddled with bullets, and killed as a result of this, and that was Kyle Martinez, and that was not you,” said Weaks.

Weaks imposed the sentence from the plea agreement – 18 years in prison, followed by five years probation.

Metzgar is currently serving a sentence on federal charges in California. When he finishes his sentence there, he’ll be transferred to New Mexico to finish out the remainder of his prison time here.