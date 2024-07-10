Man accused of deadly shooting at Halloween party to remain in jail

The man accused of shooting and killing an 18 year old at a Halloween party will stay behind bars before trial.

A district court judge sided with prosecutors to hold Alexavier Gutierrez. He’s charged with the murder of Lorenzo Romero, after they say he and another man, Ray Torres, killed Romero at a Halloween party.

In June, KOB 4 spoke with Romero’s mother. She told us he was her second born of six and was a father figure to his younger siblings. She encouraged other crime victims to keep fighting for justice.

“Don’t give up hope because, I mean, the truth always comes out, it really does in any type of situation,” said Romero’s mother. “Just keep praying and just don’t give up hope. Pray that your loved one gets justice.”

As for the other suspect in this case, Ray Torres, he turned himself in last month. A judge decided to keep him in jail until trial.